Savings Bank Finland on Thursday pointed out that house prices in several regions, especially in certain urban micro-localities, have risen rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic, opening the door to a correction once the pandemic has been overcome.

Jukka Rantanen of Sp-Koti, the real estate division of Savings Bank, viewed that the robust demand for houses has driven up prices unreasonably in a short period of time.

“We may statistically witness even a decline in prices, now also in the hot individual neighbourhoods in for example Espoo and Helsinki,” he commented in a press release.

Overcoming the coronavirus epidemic, he viewed, will avert the attention of people away from home ownership and home activities at least temporarily. Another factor contributing to the forecast cooling of the market is the growing supply of houses.

“People who paid a high price for a house should prepare for some sort of a downward price correction if they plan on selling their house in the next two years. It may take a while before the general price development reaches the level people have been paying for houses recently,” said Rantanen.

Sp-Koti said the Finnish housing market on the whole is not at risk of overheating, although overheating has occurred in micro-localities where buyers are paying above the listing price and houses are sold before the first viewing.

“The differences between districts can remain pronounced within cities,” told Rantanen.

Danske Bank has warned mortgage borrowers that the likelihood of interest rates rising quickly has increased. The European Central Bank, it explained, may have to consider tightening its monetary policy in response to accelerating inflation, a move that could also impact the most common reference rate for Finnish housing loans, the 12-month Euribor.

The reference rate has been negative since February 2016, standing at -0.48 per cent on Wednesday.

“The likelihood of an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates has grown. As the global economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis and many countries continue strong stimulus efforts, inflation will accelerate, possibly prompting central banks to tighten their monetary policy in the coming years,” said Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank.

He encouraged consumers anticipating changes in interest rates to monitor inflation and other signs of overheating.

Inflation has already shown signs of picking up pace in the eurozone, accelerating from 1.3 per cent in March to 1.6 per cent between in April. In the United States, it jumped from 2.6 per cent to 4.2 per cent between March and April.

“The acceleration of inflation seems partly a temporary phenomenon and is mostly related to rises in the prices of raw materials, such as oil, but the markets are on the look-out for possible signs of longer-term acceleration,” he stated.

Danske Bank also revealed that new borrowers are protecting their housing loans increasingly against a jump in interest rates, with over a third of new loans featuring a fixed interest rate or an interest-rate corridor.

