Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens) on Thursday indicated that the decision was made on grounds that children, adolescents and students have borne an unreasonably heavy burden of the restrictions introduced to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has reserved three million euros for developing police efforts to prevent youth crime.

“Especially those who had it tough to begin with have suffered more. Problems have escalated for many children and young people. Some young people feel very troubled and are even resorting to criminal activity to discharge it,” she said in a press conference.

The funding, she added, is aimed at enabling authorities to intervene in the problems of young people as soon as possible by such means as anchor work, a multi-professional model of collaboration for promoting the well-being of adolescents and preventing crime.

The government presented its third supplementary budget on Tuesday, proposing that a total of 111 million euros be set aside to mitigate the adverse effects of the epidemic on children and adolescents. Around 40 million euros of the total is to be allocated to early-childhood, pre-primary and primary education, and 15 million to general upper-secondary education. Five million euros has been set aside for each liberal adult education and vocational education, and four million for higher education.

The goal of the supplementary funding is to even out the effects of the epidemic, such as a rise in learning difficulties and erosion of student well-being.

“The coronavirus epidemic has undermined the possibilities and well-being of children and young people in a tangible and measurable way. We will do all we can to make sure the crisis does not cast a permanent shadow over the lives of children and young people in Finland,” said Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (Left Alliance).

“This is how the welfare state works and patching up the learning deficit is not only necessary, but also a profitable investment.”

Roughly 40 million euros in supplementary funding was also allocated for substance abuse and mental health services.

Saramo on Thursday told that the government has also submitted for comments a proposal for introducing binding staffing requirements for school curators and psychologists in basic and upper-secondary education.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT