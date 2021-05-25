The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland on Monday announced its decision to relax the restrictions on public events and meetings in parts of its administrative region, allowing public outdoor events with up to 50 attendees as of June.

AUTHORITIES in Finland are continuing to gradually remove the restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, writes Helsingin Sanomat.

Private events, however, will have to continue complying with the recommendations of hospital districts.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday wrote that public indoor events of up to 20 and public outdoor events of up to 50 will be allowed as of today in Hanko, Karkkila, Lohja and Raasepori. The attendance limit will be raised to 50 also for indoor events held in the municipalities for the period between 1 June and 15 June.

Elsewhere in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, the limit on both indoor and outdoor events will remain at 10 until the end of the month, while the limit on outdoor events will be raised to 50 for 1–15 June.

Public events in Päijät-Häme will be capped at 10 for the two first weeks of June. Both Kanta-Häme and Kymenlaakso will continue with their current restrictions, meaning the attendance limit will stay at 10 in the former and at 20 in the latter hospital district.

The decisions will remain in effect in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso and Päijät-Häme until 15 June. With the exception of Kymenlaakso the districts are all in the community transmission stage of the coronavirus epidemic, along with Central Ostrobothnia and Southwest Finland.

The epidemic is in the acceleration stage in Kymenlaakso, Länsi-Pohja, Pirkanmaa and South Karelia. Other Finnish hospital districts are presently in the baseline stage of the epidemic.

A region is considered to be in the baseline stage of the epidemic if the incidence of infections is low and the majority of infections are traced successfully to a source outside the region. The acceleration stage, in turn, indicates that the two-week incidence of infections is 10–25 per 100,000 inhabitants, that positive tests account for at least one per cent of all tests and that local and regional infection chains are detected intermittently. The infections, however, can be largely traced to their source and do not necessitate any re-allocation of hospital resources.

A region is ruled to have entered the community transmission stage if it has reported a two-week incidence of 18–50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a daily increase of at least 10 per cent in the infections, a positive-sample share of at least two per cent, and a success rate of less than 50 per cent in contact tracing.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reported yesterday that 93 new coronavirus infections have been detected.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT