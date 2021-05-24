The Finnish government decided earlier this spring, after days-long negotiations that seemed to threaten its very future, that the fiscal framework will be exceeded by 900 million euros in 2022 and 500 million euros in 2023.

ETLA Economic Research has voiced its emphatic disapproval with the recent decision to exceed the framework for central government spending in the coming years.

ETLA on Monday argued that the decision is unjustified because, in light of the epidemiological situation, it would have been possible to return to the framework as soon as next year. Vaccinations, it pointed out, should help the country achieve herd immunity as soon as next autumn, fuelling what is forecast to be brisk economic growth.

Exceeding the framework thereby poses a serious threat to the credibility of the framework procedure, particularly because it coincides with an economic upswing and the recovery facility of the EU.

The chosen course of action also stirs up concern about a possible lack of willingness to comply with the more legally binding EU rules in the post-pandemic world.

ETLA also estimated that the government has failed to satisfy the objectives set for the framework procedure and, more broadly, fiscal policy: to balance out economic cycles and foster the long-term sustainability of the public economy.

Aki Kangasharju, the chief executive of ETLA, stated that the government has concentrated mostly on cyclical policy and a group of various social goals.

“The makeshift fiscal policy has been the outcome of these uncoordinated actions, which will signify the continuation of stimulus during an upswing and the neglect of sustainability considerations linked to public economy. This kind of politics is destroying the future of Finland,” slammed Kangasharju.

More emphasis should have been placed on structural reforms that tackle the challenges posed by population ageing, according to ETLA.

“The current government’s tenure and, especially, the coronavirus crisis have left the public economy is in a weaker state than ever before since the 1970s, which is evident when examining statistics that have been adjusted for economic cycles and interest expenses,” told Tero Kuusi, the research director at ETLA.

“Fiscal adjustment has not succeeded and therefore debt relative to the size of the economy has not declined the way it did in the late 1990s,” he commented.

The decision has also come under criticism from other economists. Roope Uusitalo, a professor of public economy at VATT Institute for Economic Research, told STT in April that there is no justification for spending 900 million euros over the framework in 2022 and 500 million euros in 2023.



“It really is rather difficult to justify based on cyclical policy or coronavirus policy, or any other way for that matter,” he said to the news agency.



“Next year should likely be a year of fairly rapid or at least normal growth because there’s quite a lot of pent-up consumption that people haven’t been able to do during the coronavirus-disrupted year. That’s why it’s unlikely we’ll have a terrible recession next year.”

UPDATE: The article was updated with comments from Roope Uusitalo of VATT at 9.45am on 24 May 2021.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT