Hypo on Friday revealed it expects house prices to creep up by 2.5 per cent in Finland in 2021. The rise, however, is to come to a stop next year as a result of slowing growth rates in population centres and accelerating declines in rural regions.

INTEREST RATES will remain low, the booming cottage market will crumble and the muted rental market will recover after the coronavirus epidemic, forecasts the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo).

Prices in the Finnish capital region are forecast to increase by five per cent in 2021 and three per cent in 2022.

What is surprising about the economic crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic is that it has not diminished the appeal of population centres; on the contrary, according to Hypo. The appeal of downtown areas has increased, as high-income households are investing the savings they have accumulated during the pandemic in housing and additional floorspace, snapping up even the largest of urban flats.

“In addition, wealthy elderly people in the provinces are acquiring bases for themselves near cultural and other services. The interest of the elderly in acquiring a second home in a city is more important for the housing market than the much-discussed cottage boom,” said Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at Hypo.

The situation is unlikely to change in the near future.

Hypo highlighted that the pandemic has spurred residential constructions in and around Helsinki, Tampere and Turku – to the extent that, for the first time in history, more houses are being built in the three cities than in other parts of the country.

“The coronavirus and interest rates, rather than remote activities and staying at home, have been the critical factors for the housing market. Those who predicted and hoped for the death of urbanisation will once again be disappointed,” stated Brotherus.

The rental market has been in a state of “deep freeze”, described Hypo. While remote work, remote study and lack of events have forced lessors to spend months looking for a tenant even in Helsinki, houses are even being sold before the first viewing, through unofficial channels.

Brotherus said the slowdown in the rental market coinciding with a surge in the sales market is unprecedented. The most recent financial crisis brought about a drop of six per cent and the greatest surge in rents in the 2000s.

“The rental and sales market are as if on a see-saw during crises: the rental market rises and the sales market declines. Now the opposite has happened,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT