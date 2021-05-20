Sitra on Thursday revealed that two-thirds, or 206, of the 309 municipalities in the country have adopted climate objectives related to emissions reductions but only 20 per cent objectives related to biodiversity loss prevention.

A total of 130 municipalities have announced their bid to achieve carbon neutrality, meaning they are prepared to cap their carbon dioxide emissions to the amount absorbed by carbon sinks such as forests. More than 80 of the municipalities are seeking to achieve carbon neutrality no later than in 2030, five years ahead of the national target of 2035.

Joensuu and Lahti, for example, have set the target to 2025. Ii, a nearly 10,000-resident town in North Ostrobothnia, has received global attention for meeting the target in 2020.

“If the municipalities met their goals, it’d be of great significance for the national goal of Finland,” Tatu Leinonen, a specialist of climate and nature solutions at Sitra, commented to YLE.

Sitra estimated in its report that the municipalities would have to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by 20 million tonnes, an amount that would signal a 50 per cent drop from the levels of 2018 and account for over 50 per cent of the 35 million tonnes in emission cuts targeted by the central administration.

Municipalities generate well over a half of carbon dioxide emissions in Finland. Municipal emissions include emissions generated within the border of a municipality from transport, energy production or business or household activity.

Heating and transport are the two largest sources of emissions in municipalities. While emissions from heating have been reduced significantly through decisions such as the phasing out of coal and peat, transport emissions present a bigger challenge both locally and nationally. Sitra in its report pointed out that transport emissions in municipalities declined by no more than seven per cent between 2005 and 2018.

Jari Leinonen, the head of environmental affairs at the City of Joensuu, told YLE that Joensuu introduced its climate objectives as early as in 2014, making it a forerunner also in Europe.

The city is seeking to slash its emissions by 60 per cent while allowing its vast forest areas to sequester the rest of emissions. A lot remains to be done, according to the public broadcasting company, as the city is only halfway to meeting the target.

He is nonetheless confident, pointing to the continuing phasing out of oil and peat in district heat production and various solutions introduced to improve energy efficiency.

“We’ve recovered heat from wastewater, improved the energy efficiency of renovation works, built a solar power plant on the roof of a new kindergarten, installed temperature limiters to the showers of swimming pools,” he listed.

Only 64 of 309 municipalities have contrastively adopted an objective related to biodiversity, with only 26 of them also laying down concrete measures for meeting the objective, according to the study.

“Our society as a whole has less experience in how nature should be taken into account and how it should be tackled in decision-making,” said Sitra’s Leinonen.

The frontrunner is Pirkanmaa, where work is afoot on what will be the first region-wide biodiversity programme in all of Finland. The programme will ensure the over 300 endangered species and over 100 habitat types found in the region are taken into consideration in zoning and construction.

Conducted by Sitowise, the study based on the strategies and action plans available on the websites of municipalities in Finland.

