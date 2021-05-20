The antigen-based technique is capable of diagnosing the infection in approximately 10 minutes almost as accurately as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, making it particularly suitable for settings such as airports, ports and education institutions.

SCIENTISTS at the University of Helsinki have developed a new rapid assay principle for detecting coronavirus infections.

It could be used to analyse as many as 500 samples per hour.

The test is based on a phenomenon known as time-resolved fluorescence energy transfer (TR-FRET), or the travel of light between two light-sensitive molecules in close proximity to one another.

It entails mixing a nasopharyngeal swab taken from the test subject in a test solution containing antibodies marked with fluorescent labels that recognise the nucleoprotein or spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The antibodies bind the viral particles, forming molecular assemblies that can be detected using the test.

The viability of the assay was demonstrated in a research article where the scientists applied it to 48 clinical specimens with various concentrations of viral RNA. The article was published this week in mBio, a peer-reviewed journal published online by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM).

“We demonstrated that the technique we have developed was able to detect almost all positive specimens (37/38), from which we were able to isolate SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture. In other words, the carriers were likely to continue to spread the virus at the time of sample collection,” told Jussi Hepojoki, a docent of virology at the University of Helsinki.

The assay can be used to rapidly detect also other respiratory infections.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT