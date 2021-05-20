The OECD on Wednesday reported that foreign direct investment accounted for 31 per cent of gross domestic product in Finland in 2019, a share that is smaller than in 2010 and the 49-per cent average in the peer countries.

OTHER Nordic and Baltic countries are outperforming Finland in attracting foreign direct investment, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The flow of foreign investment, it pointed out in its report, is expected to stem further as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, complicating economic recovery from the pandemic.

Finland should introduce a number of policy measures to address bottlenecks in the business and regulatory environment, according to the OECD: the country image should be developed, the administrative burden of businesses should be reduced with digital solutions and business-related permit procedures should be rationalised.

The report also identified reforming and rationalising heavy and inefficient regulation, reducing red tape, and promoting competition as means to promote new foreign investment and consolidate the financial performance of businesses already in the market. Doing away with competition restrictions in the transport, logistics and information and communications sectors would similarly boost productivity and competitiveness.

Foreign businesses should be invited to contribute actively to the regulatory reform.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment wrote in its press release that some of the bottlenecks identified in the report have already been addressed. The Talent Boost Programme, for example, seeks to attract international experts by speeding up residence permit processes and improving access to language studies.

The Finnish government has also adopted the goal of increasing work-based immigration by 50,000 by 2030.

The OECD said Finland benefits from foreign direct investment in several ways. Although foreign-owned companies made up only a per cent of companies operating in the country in 2019, they generated almost a quarter of total turnover, employed over one-sixth (18%) of the workforce, and accounted for almost a third of total spending on research and development.

Foreign companies also help to integrate the economy with international markets and global production networks.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT