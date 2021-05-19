Statistics Finland on Tuesday reported that the number of transactions surged particularly in the capital region, by as much as 45 per cent from the previous year, but significantly also in other parts of the country, by 16 per cent.

THE SALES of old single-family houses increased by almost 18 per cent year-on-year between January and March, reports Statistics Finland.

Annuka Mickelsson, the managing director of the Federation of Real Estate Agency in Finland, told STT that the number of transactions has increased faster than prices, although also prices have risen noticeably from early 2020.

“The demand has started to flow through as confidence in the economy increases,” she analysed.

The prices of old single-family houses rose by 7.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, according to Statistics Finland. The increase stood at 6.6 per cent in municipalities with 100,000 or more inhabitants, at 8.5 per cent in municipalities with 20,000–59,999 inhabitants and at 8.2 per cent in municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

Mickelsson viewed that the popularity of old single-family houses is not attributable exclusively to the coronavirus epidemic, which has prompted people to search for more spacious lodgings. “People had time to accumulate wealth during the economically good years. They’ve been in a position to start house shopping, which has been spurred by the coronavirus,” she said to the news agency.

In Finland, living in blocks of flats is common especially in large cities. Mickelsson estimated that although this is about to change in favour of single-family houses, the rise in both prices and number of transactions is bound to level off at some point.

The same phenomenon is evident in data on the sales of residential plots.

The number of transactions jumped by 44 per cent from the previous year to 1,130 between January and March, according to Statistics Finland. The prices of plots, on the other hand, crept up by 1.6 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT