Timo Kilpeläinen , a chief superintendent at the National Police Board, on Monday said the police intends to improve investigations into human trafficking and offences against people in a vulnerable position more broadly during the course of next autumn.

THE NATIONAL POLICE BOARD has launched an inquiry into the problems linked to pre-trial investigations into human trafficking and associated crime in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The inquiry was launched a few weeks after major flaws in the investigations were detailed in an investigative report by Helsingin Sanomat.

Read more: Finland unveils dozens of measures to combat human trafficking (11 May 2021)

The newspaper interviewed about a dozen people who had informed police about different forms of human trafficking, such as forced marriage, sexual abuse and labour exploitation. The journalists also sifted through nearly 100 police decisions on cases that had brought to light indications of human trafficking or similarly serious exploitation.

Many of the cases were not investigated or only investigated superficially, while others were left pending for years, making possible future attempts to obtain evidence difficult.

Experts interviewed by the newspaper gauged that the reasons for the situation include prejudices, case prioritisation, insufficient resources and lack of expertise and understanding in the police.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen has already opened an inquiry into police efforts to investigate human trafficking and other forms of extreme exploitation. Puumalainen described the cases discussed in the investigative report as depressing, saying he intends to determine whether there are systemic flaws in human trafficking investigations.

Kilpeläinen on Monday told Helsingin Sanomat that National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen has discussed the issue with Puumalainen. “We’ve been given a permission to open our own inquiry regarding the development of the operational aspect, meaning what can we learn about the situations described in the report by [Helsingin Sanomat].”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT