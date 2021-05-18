The Finnish government has set May as the target for resuming business travel within the European Union and June as the target for lifting internal border controls for travellers from other parts of the Schengen Area.

THE RE-OPENING of Finnish borders is unlikely to take place according to the exit strategy devised by the government, estimate sources interviewed by YLE.

The European epidemiological situation, however, has not improved enough to lift the travel restrictions according to plan, the sources estimated. In the Schengen Area, only a couple of countries presently have 14-day incidence of coronavirus infections lower than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants, highlighted YLE.

The government is thereby reluctant to take on the risk of the re-opening of borders leading to a spike in infections from overseas.

Kirsi Pimiä, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, confirmed that the travel-related targets set forth in the exit strategy are up in the air but declined to speculate on the situation in June.

“We still don’t even have detailed information on how the restrictions will change starting next week. Everything is still up in the air,” she said.

While the current entry restrictions are set to expire in a week, Finland is set to continue restricting travel from all Schengen countries except Iceland. Its decision on internal border controls will hinge not only on the epidemiological situation in other countries, but also on the vaccination coverage and the health measures introduced to effectively replace the border controls.

Officials at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, for example, are drafting a proposal to require proof of a negative coronavirus test taken before departure from passengers arriving in Finland.

Pimiä on Monday also told YLE that the next step will be to allow cross-border travel within communities stretching across the borders with Norway and Sweden. Travel across the Finnish-Norwegian border may be allowed as soon as by the end of the month, according to sources of the public broadcaster. Communities at the Finnish-Swedish border, though, will have to wait longer due to the more difficult epidemiological situation in Sweden.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT