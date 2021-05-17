“We have detected isolated cases where people affiliated with these groups have applied for work at prisons. This survey at least did not find that anyone has secured a job, but the affiliations were always detected during the recruitment process,” Jari-Pekka Holopainen , the warden of Sulkava Prison, stated to STT.

CRIMINAL ORGANISATIONS have sought to install people affiliated to them in positions at prisons in Finland, indicates a survey by the Criminal Sanctions Agency (Rise).

The survey was distributed to prisons across the country and the administrative and assessment bodies of Rise. Responses were also requested from three police departments and the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

The 40 responses indicate that the activities and influence of both domestic and foreign criminal organisations in prisons have increased year after year.

Roughly 200 prisoners or pre-trial detainees affiliated with organised crime are presently placed in prisons in Finland, according to Rise. The dominant gangs in prisons are Bats, Bandidos, Cannonball, Hell’s Angels and United Brotherhood. The last one, in particular, is responsible for the increase in threats and violence detected in prisons.

“Other gangs have not been detected as utilising prison time as strongly and systematically as UB,” the report reads.

Threats and violence against prison staff have increased particularly, according to the survey. The report warns that complaints, pressure, extortion and threat of violence from gang-affiliated prisoners can make staff afraid and uncertain, at worst affecting their actions and decision-making.

Holopainen explained that a staff member may come under pressure, for example, when a prisoner requests a permit to leave the facility or have an unsupervised visit.

“According to the normal administrative procedure, officials make a statement on the issue before the warden or another decision-maker in the prison makes the decision. The statements are public for the prisoners, meaning the prisoners can see who has written what,” he highlighted. “The staff are human, and if they start to think about these things it may have an impact on what kind of a statement they write.”

The responses are also indicative of softer attempts to influence, especially in the case of new and inexperienced staff members. Gang-affiliated prisoners have, for instance, offered new staff members up to thousands of euros for smuggling drugs or a mobile phone into the facility.

“It has been detected that prisoners with ties to organised crime have sought to get allies from inexperienced and untrained guards,” one of the responses reads. “Untrained staff is a risk.”

The report identified drug trade in prisons as the root cause of the issues.

“Organised crime groups perceive prisons as some kind of an operating environment where drugs have a high profit margin and you can generate good profits, given that prison prices of drugs are many times higher than street prices […]. Any measures should target also the root cause, that is preventing the smuggling of drugs to prisons.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT