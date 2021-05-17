The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) on Saturday reported 110 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, signalling an increase of over 100 per cent from the previous week.

THE UNVACCINATED SEGMENT of the Finnish population will have a key role in determining whether or not the coronavirus epidemic rears its head yet again in Finland, reports YLE.

A total of 227 infections were reported in Finland on Saturday.

Asko Järvinen, the chief physician of infectious diseases at HUS, reminded the public broadcasting company that daily fluctuations in the number of infections do not reveal the whole truth about the epidemiological situation; it is more important to examine the trend on a week-to-week basis.

“It’s now looking like the case numbers have levelled off, meaning they’re no longer on the decline. We also haven’t seen a sharp increase,” he said.

Järvinen emphasised that it is possible that the case numbers begin to increase given that younger age groups have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, Covid-19.

“There have been a lot of private parties that caused infections in the week after Vappu. People have started lowering their guard as there has been talk about the situation improving. I also think it’s possible that we don’t see a clear decrease in infections but we’ll stay at this kind of level,” he commented.

The number of patients requiring hospital care is unlikely to increase significantly, however, due to how far along the vaccinations of older age groups are. Nearly 90 per cent of over 70-year-olds and almost 50 per cent of 50–54-year-olds have received at least the first vaccine injection in Finland.

About 37 per cent of the entire population have received at least the first jab.

Järvinen encouraged the public to continue to comply with the restrictions and avoid large gatherings, but estimated that no new restrictions are currently required to manage the epidemiological situation.

“Their justification has been to protect the risk groups, which is something we’ve accomplished quite thoroughly with the help of vaccines.”

He also pointed out that the progress of vaccinations is not directly reflected in the number of infections because under 50-year-olds have accounted for most of the infections throughout the epidemic.

“A large share of the adult population will have received the first vaccine dose by the end of June. That’s when you can assume the disease will start waning.”

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has estimated that all over 16-year-olds willing to be vaccinated will have received the first dose by the end of July.

Also it pointed out that the positive development of the epidemiological situation appears to have come to a stop, with the weekly number of new infections rising by over 100 to 1,500 in the period between 3 and 9 May. The burden the epidemic has placed on hospital resources has, on the other hand, decreased by over 60 per cent since the end of March.

“The shift in the epidemiological situation indicates that the recommendations and restrictions should be torn down conservatively to manage the epidemiological situation,” it said.

