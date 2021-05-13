The Finnish government decided in its meeting yesterday that restaurants serving primarily food will be allowed to serve alcohol until 7pm and stay open until 8pm in areas with the worst epidemiological situation. Establishments serving primarily alcoholic beverages, in turn, must stop serving at 6pm and close their doors by 7pm.

RESTAURANTS in Finland are allowed to add an hour or two to their serving and opening hours as of today.

The restrictions apply to Päijät-Häme, South Karelia, South-west Finland and Uusimaa.

The last call for orders will ring at 10pm in restaurants in Central Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso, Länsi-Pohja and Pirkanmaa. Restaurants in other parts of the country, meanwhile, will be obligated to stop serving alcohol at midnight and close for the day by 1am.

The capacity of establishments primarily serving alcoholic beverages will be limited to 50 per cent and that of establishments primarily serving food to 75 per cent of usual full capacity in large parts of the country, the government also decided. Restaurants will also have to assign a seat for each customer and make sure no dancing or karaoke singing takes place.

The seating requirement also applies to the outdoor terraces of restaurants, unlike the capacity restriction and dancing prohibition.

Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday wrote that the amendments got a lukewarm reception from the restaurant industry.

“Giving two more hours for serving won’t save anyone. It makes no sense to even force bars to stop serving at 6pm because bars can open in the morning in any case. Couldn’t you shave off hours from the morning and add them to the evening?” asked Tomi Söderström, the managing director of Botta.

Botta operates Manala and St. Urho’s Pub in Helsinki.

Restaurants, he viewed, should be allowed to serve alcohol at least until 9pm to make sure they can also “bring home the so-called dinner sales”. “Now customers have to come in before 7pm if they want to drink something containing alcohol and so that they have time to eat by 8pm. They’re eating in a hurry.”

The Finnish Hospitality Association (Mara) said the government should have allowed restaurants to serve alcohol at least until 10pm and stay open until 11pm in light of a recent decision by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“There are no longer any legal grounds for the tight restrictions,” declared Timo Lappi, the managing director of Mara.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT