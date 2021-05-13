Jukka Railavuo , a senior financial advisor at the Ministry of Finance, said the Finnish economy has contracted less than expected, as industry, construction and commodity trade managed to stand their ground in the face of challenges caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE on Wednesday revealed it has revised up its economic growth forecast for this year from 2.5 to 2.6 per cent.

The growth forecast is founded on the assumption that the epidemic will is overcome by next autumn, prompting businesses to make investments and households to start consuming with the excess savings they have accumulated during the epidemic to support the fiscal stimulus-fuelled growth.

“Determined efforts to mitigate the epidemic and support measures will also do their part,” said Railavuo.

The recovery will not click into gear until the second half of the year, as the surge in coronavirus infections witnessed earlier this year will continue to create uncertainty from the perspective of economic management. The epidemic, though, will begin to lose its grip as a consequence of vaccinations and seasonal variation, enabling decision-makers to lift restrictions on business and social life.

The economy will return to its usual path during the course of next year, predicted Mikko Spolander, the head of the economics department at the Ministry of Finance.

“The economy seems to recover to a relatively normal state in 2022. Unfortunately for the management of the public economy, the post-epidemic normal means gradual growth characterised by the ageing population, muted growth outlook and a chronic public economy deficit,” he commented.

The Ministry of Finance expects the economy to expand by 2.0 per cent in 2022.

Even though the deficit in the public economy will narrow significantly as the economy recovers and the support measures introduced in response to the epidemic are scrapped, the public economy will continue to show a significant deficit and high debt ratio in the mid-2020s.

Both Nordea and OP Financial Group are slightly more optimistic about future economic growth in Finland.

OP Financial Group on Wednesday forecast that the expected spike in household consumption will translate to economic growth of 3.3 per cent in 2021 and 3.0 per cent in 2022.

“The strong growth forecasts for the near future are indicative of rapid recovery toward the situation preceding the coronavirus crisis. One should keep a cool head in interpreting the growth figures. The rapid recovery can create bottlenecks, but one should not talk about overheating unless the strong growth period prolongs. That is not likely, however,” said Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group.

Nordea similarly pointed to bottled-up household demand as a cause of the three-per cent growth spurt it is forecasting for both 2021 and 2022. Order books, it added, have begun to fill up also in manufacturing, while construction is gaining momentum from activity in the real estate market.

“Nordea’s card payment data shows that the recovery of domestic consumption began in late April. Employment growth and the normalisation of household savings will support economic growth this and next year,” told Juho Kostiainen, an economist at Nordea.

He also reminded, however, that some of the household savings will trickle overseas following the re-opening of the travel industry.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT