MAY DAY celebrations may be partly to blame for the up-ticks in coronavirus cases reported recently by some localities in Finland, views Mika Salminen , the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“It may of course be that the rising numbers we’ve seen were caused by people lowering their guard and meeting more friends than before at Vappu. We have clear indications of that from a few regions,” Salminen told Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

In Kokkola, for example, over 40 people have tested positive and about 300 have been ordered into quarantine due to a chain of infection that has been traced to a brunch get-together. Pirjo Dabnell, the medical director of the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District, said the virus appears to have transmitted in a restaurant where different groups of patrons had been seated according to instructions at a safe distance from each other.

The Indian variant, which is believed to be slightly more transmissible than the old variant, has been confirmed as the cause of one of the infections.

Salminen on Wednesday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the national epidemiological situation remains at a juncture where setbacks are possible, given that large parts of the population have yet been vaccinated.

“The rises in case numbers have been modest so far. The case numbers have mostly been levelling off. If we see an increase next week, then there may be cause for more concern,” he said.

A total of 280 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Wednesday. Salminen reminded that the country has a long way to go to normalcy, even though the situation has continued to develop positively.

“As people are being vaccinated and especially once they’ve been vaccinated twice, I’m sure we’ll get closer to normal life late in the summer at the latest,” he said.

Although summer has usually slowed down the spread of communicable diseases, he reminded that the present situation is unique in that the summer is starting in the middle of a pandemic. While the risk of transmission may decrease as people spend more time outdoors, people may also not exercise quite as much caution in regards to the disease in the summertime.

“Forecasts and scenarios suggest summer has an impact on the epidemic. I do think spending time outside is a good thing. If you get together, you should get together outside. But it’s still necessary to keep others at a safe distance. We have indications that spending really long periods of time in a close group can also lead to the disease spreading,” said Salminen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT