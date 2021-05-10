“We’re in for several summery days and clear signs of summer. Leaf buds will open and birch pollen will blow up on your eyes,” Jouko Korhonen, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

THIS WEEK is expected to bring an early taste of summer to large parts of Finland, report YLE and Helsingin Sanomat.

Temperatures are forecast to rise especially in central and western parts of the country, climbing close to the 20°C-mark – if not the 25°C-mark – in South Ostrobothnia and Oulu on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Let’s just say that we’ll at least get close to 25 degrees, maybe even over, [around the halfway point of the week]” echoed Matti Huutonen, a meteorologist at YLE. “On Tuesday, we’ll get to well over 20 degrees in large areas in southern and central Finland, maybe as far as Kainuu.”

Temperatures in Helsinki and Uusimaa should also breach the 20°C-mark this week, once a front of warmer air from the south pushes away the colder, rainy and overcast weather toward this afternoon and evening. The weather should remain warm and sunny for at least a couple of days, although the cold sea, its moisture and winds should prevent the mercury from rising above 25°C.

In Lapland, temperatures are to hover below or around 10°C until Wednesday but could hit 20°C on Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the warmest days of the week, while Saturday is to signal a shift back to colder and changing weather, Korhonen commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT