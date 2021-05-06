Universities Finland (Unifi) on Tuesday issued a press release revealing that science and research will bear the brunt of the 35 million euros in spending cuts to be made in the domain as part of a 370-million-euro belt-tightening campaign announced by the government.

UNIVERSITIES in Finland have expressed their dismay with the proposed allocation of spending cuts in the administrative domain of the Ministry of Education and Culture in 2023.

The government decided in its framework session that no spending cuts in the domain would be targeted at education or social student benefits.

“A total of 35 million euros of these savings will be targeted at my over 4.5-billion-euro portfolio,” Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Science and Culture, stated in her address to the heads of research and higher education institutions on Tuesday. “They will be carried out so that no cuts will be made in education or student social benefits.”

“This is a decision that was made jointly by the ruling parties. This is a decision that was made based on values. And yes, it does mean savings will be targeted at science,” she confirmed.

Finnish universities have expressed their disappointment with the decision, warning it could undermine the global credibility of Finnish research. Unifi on Tuesday reminded that Finnish research is founded especially on the funding granted to the Academy of Finland.

Keijo Hämäläinen, the chairperson of Unifi, also pointed out that the decision stands in stark contrast with goals set forth in the government programme, the national roadmap for research, development and innovation, and the education policy report.

The government has committed in its action plan to raising investments in research, development and innovation to a level equalling four per cent of gross domestic product.

“The cut plans fail to take into account the constantly rising level of research globally. The most talented students and researchers will choose universities and countries with the best research teams and preconditions for research. As the Finnish education system is also based on research information, cuts in research will inevitably erode the foundation of education,” he commented.

Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday reported that the government was initially pursuing significant cuts in agricultural subsidies, but they were torpedoed by the Centre.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT