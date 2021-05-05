Finnish households are currently taking out long housing loans at a record-high pace, and a larger proportion of the loans is granted to people with a high amount of debt relative to their income.

THE INDEBTEDNESS of Finnish households, exacerbated by a sustained surge in mortgage borrowing, threatens to undermine the ability of the national economy to overcome future economic crises, views the Bank of Finland.

Additionally, the average size of new housing loans has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Household indebtedness is alarming from the national economy’s perspective because households will have to cut back on consumption if their debt servicing costs increase or the economic situation deteriorates,” Marja Nykänen, a deputy governor at the Bank of Finland, was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

“That, in turn, decreases consumer demand for the goods and services sold by businesses, leading to the further deterioration of the economic situation. As businesses start to lose revenue, there is a risk that the corporate credit losses of banks start to increase.”

The Bank of Finland on Tuesday urged the government to take action to mitigate the risks associated with household indebtedness by, for instance, introducing a debt-to-income cap and an upper limit on the maturity of housing loans. The cap, it clarified, should be based not only on the housing loan, but also on the housing company loan and consumer credit responsibilities of households.

“The increase in household indebtedness and loosening of terms on new loans drive up the need for new macro-prudential tools. A debt cap and limit on the maturity of housing loans should be adopted without delay to stop the loosening of loan terms,” stressed Nykänen.

New housing loans typically have an initial maturity of roughly 25 years in Finland. Loans with both 30 and 35-year maturities, however, have become increasingly common in recent years.

The Bank of Finland also highlighted that the share of housing company loans of total household debt has continued to grow as more and more consumers are assuming responsibility for a share of loans taken out by the housing company when buying a house, possibly blurring their understanding of the overall cost of housing.

“Housing company loans can blur home buyers’ understanding of the total cost of housing and encourage them to buy houses that are expensive relative to their own debt and security sustainability,” elaborated Nykänen.

Housing company loans, the monetary authority viewed, should be regulated similarly to housing loans to the largest extent possible by, for example, imposing a maximum maturity limit and loan-to-value limit on housing company loans.

Overall, the Finnish economy has withstood the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic better than expected, with businesses and households alike benefiting from strong fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, forbearance from banks, direct business subsidies, and the easing of macro-prudential requirements and other banking regulation.

Finnish banks, meanwhile, have managed to improve their profitability despite the pandemic and maintained their good lending and loss-bearing capacity. They remain vulnerable to risks associated with the housing markets in the Nordics, with house prices soaring especially in Norway and Sweden.

“Housing market risks will increase if borrowing is based on expectations that interest rates will long remain exceptionally low and property values will continue to rise in urban centres,” said the Bank of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT