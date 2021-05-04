The Finnish consortium of power and industrial companies stated last week that its effort to ensure the design and licencing materials meet the Finnish standards has taken longer than expected, predicting that a building permit for the plant could be secured by mid-2022 instead of 2021.

THE NUCLEAR POWER PROJECT of Fennovoima in Pyhäjoki, North Ostrobothnia, is set to be delayed further, writes YLE.

The construction would therefore start in the summer of 2023 and the plant start commercial operation in 2029.

The timetable is set forth in a supplement attached last week to the building permit application the consortium filed with the Ministry of Employment and the Economy in 2015. Fennovoima, the supplement reveals, has also raised its cost estimate for the project from 6.5–7.0 to 7.0–7.5 billion euros, citing its own operational and administrative costs.

The supplement outlines the relevant changes and developments that have taken place in the project since the filing of the original application.

“The preconditions of the project remain in place, and the update has no impact on its scope” assured Joachim Specht, the CEO of Fennovoima.

The consortium will continue to shift its focus toward the construction stage of the project.

“It is currently important for both us and the plant supplier to prepare for the future stages of the project, be it for the construction or start-up of the plant. Based on the design materials, we know we are receiving a great nuclear power plant that can be built on the bay of Hanhiniemi while meeting the strict Finnish requirements,” said Specht.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT