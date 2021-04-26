“Passengers arriving in Finland should be required to have a negative result from an advance test until we’re ready to adopt the electronic coronavirus certificate,” said Kimmo Mäki , the CEO of Finavia.

A NUMBER of stakeholders have warned that border-crossing points could be severely congested if the government begins to tear down its entry restrictions without making a negative result from a coronavirus test taken before departure a prerequisite for entering Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The test requirement would serve as a bridge until the introduction of a so-called digital green certificate by the European Union. The EU decree on the certificate, the purpose of which is to serve as proof of a coronavirus vaccination, recovery from the coronavirus disease or recent negative test, is to enter into force with a six-week transition period on 26 June.

“If we want to encourage travel in the meantime, we’ll be in trouble. Helsinki is the busiest passenger port in Europe,” reminded Hanna Laine, one of the capital’s representatives in the coronavirus coordination group for Uusimaa.

Finnair gauged in its statement on the exit strategy presented by the government that a substantial increase in the number of passengers would render useless the testing systems in place at Helsinki Airport.

Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen stated to the newspaper that the government should issue clear guidelines founded on the legislation on the advance testing requirement.

“These things can’t depend on the voluntary actions of any single company,” she underlined. “We’re really in a rush. We’ve asked the government to take action for quite some time. If we also lose this summer, Finland’s ability to recover will be put to a test.”

Ville Haapasaari, the CEO of the Port of Helsinki, similarly viewed that clearer rules based on, for example, the act on communicable diseases would be useful.

“A negative test result or proof of recovery from the disease should be a criterion for entering Finland. The system could determine based on the epidemiological situation whether the proof would be verified with broad enough spot tests upon arrival or in conjunction with check-ins,” he outlined.

Local authorities are presently tasked with referring passengers arriving from countries with a high incidence of infections to a health examination upon their arrival in Finland. The passengers can present a proof of negative coronavirus test taken no earlier than three days before arrival or coronavirus disease had less than six months ago to not be subjected to a coronavirus test as part of the examination.



This practice is a rarity in Europe.



People have wondered, for example, why people possibly infected with the virus are allowed to enter the country before testing them with taxpayer money instead of relying on tests taken in the country of departure.



Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens) stated to Uusi Suomi last week that the act on communicable disease should be amended to enable border officials to require proof of a negative test taken before departure.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT