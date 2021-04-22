HOMICIDE INVESTIGATORS have narrowed down their list of suspects to one in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man at Central Railway Station in Helsinki on Monday.

Helsinki Police Department on Wednesday revealed that the only suspect in the stabbing, a 16-year-old boy, was brought into custody on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday. The six other underage people who were interrogated in the wake of the incident, in turn, were released from custody on Tuesday.