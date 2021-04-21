Helsinki Police Department on Tuesday revealed in a press release that the emergency call centre dispatched police officers to the station at approximately 8.30pm, after receiving a call about a physical altercation between roughly a dozen young people during which one person had been stabbed.

SEVERAL UNDERAGE PEOPLE are suspected of a homicide that took place at Central Railway Station in Helsinki on Monday, 19 April.

The young people involved in the altercation were mostly of foreign backgrounds, according to the press release.

The 24-year-old victim of the stabbing succumbed to their injuries shortly after the arrival of the responding officers. Some of the suspects, meanwhile, were brought into custody relatively quickly after the incident at Malmi Station.

“The people suspected of manslaughter are underage,” said Jukka Larkio, the detective chief inspector heading the pre-trial investigation at Helsinki Police Department.

As the investigation remains in its very early stages, no further details of the sequence of events was released on Tuesday. Helsinki Police Department also asked eyewitnesses to report their sightings of the incident or possible perpetrators by e-mail.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT