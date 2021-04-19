The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) can therefore use its judgement to allocate vaccines at such regions after over 70-year-olds and risk groups have received their first injection.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has decided to revise its decree on voluntary coronavirus vaccinations to enable the temporary targeting of coronavirus vaccines at regions where the epidemic is worse than other parts of Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat on Friday wrote that the practical impact of the revision is unlikely to be notable for a couple of reasons. The revision can only be applied for a few weeks as it is set to expire at the end of May. It only covers the vaccines the use of which is limited either by the size of expected shipments or limitations concerning their recipients, the vaccines of Moderna and AstraZeneca.

“The number of vaccines available for targeted allocation is nevertheless expected to be sufficient for create benefits,” reads a memo drafted by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Mia Kontio, a leading specialist at THL, on Friday stated to the daily newspaper that it remains difficult to estimate the number of vaccines available for targeted allocation.

“We’re now trying to determine when the risk groups will have been vaccinated. That will have an impact on when the targeting will start and that, in turn, will have an impact on how many vaccines are available for targeted allocation,” she said.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on Friday specified that THL could target a third of the AstraZeneca vaccines and all Moderna vaccines to hospital districts that reported at least 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the 14 days leading up to the allocation. The vaccines would be allocated to such districts based on three equally weighted factors: population, number of infections and number of patients in special healthcare.

All Covid-19 vaccines are currently allocated to hospital districts based exclusively on population.

The revision is too little too late, viewed Markku Mäkijärvi, the chief medical officer of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

“It can change someone’s situation at the level of the individual, but as far as [having an impact on] the epidemic spreading, the train has left the station,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

He clarified that he is pleased that decision-makers decided to lend an ear to experts, even if it was belatedly. “We’re glad that targeted allocation is possible at least in principle. And we’ll gladly accept every single batch of vaccines we get.”

Mäkijärvi also reminded that experts recommended that vaccines be allocated to hospital districts based on the epidemiological situation as early as 17 March.

“We noted that targeted allocation would be beneficial in March. That could’ve spared us from many infections, hospitalisations and deaths. The pandemic transforms so quickly that we can’t have an impact on its progress if we’re moving this slowly.”

Over 1.2 million people had been vaccinated against the disease in Finland on Friday, 16 April.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT