The e-mails cast light on the dialogue between him and government officials during the lawmaking process.

CHANCELLOR OF JUSTICE Tuomas Pöysti advised Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on how to draft and announce to the public a since-abandoned bill that would have enabled the adoption of movement restrictions in Finland, indicate e-mails obtained by Iltalehti .

The Chancellor of Justice is responsible for making judicial observations at different stages of the lawmaking process but, as the authority for judicial review, not for providing advice to ministries on how certain judicial hurdles could be overcome.

Pöysti on 25 March wrote in an e-mail to the prime minister and two members of her staff that he has no judicial concerns about the bill as he believes it to be well-balanced and meet the requirements of necessity and proportionality.

“The drafters deserve praise,” he wrote according to Iltalehti. “In public, you should emphasise the reduction in contacts to only the most necessary ones rather than the details of the exceptions. The disease spreads through contact.”

He also forwarded a number of amendments to the bill in an e-mail sent to Timo Lankinen, a permanent state under-secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office. He, for example, called attention to the exception stating that people would be allowed to go to a cottage that is in their ownership or permanent control.

“The expression ‘permanent control’ refers to the right in rem of possession and the material expansion that it applies also to other people who are part of the same household only becomes evident in the justification,” he analysed. “Section 12 could therefore be written as follows: …that is in the ownership or permanent control and use of the person or another member of the same household.”

He additionally commented on how the issue should be communicated to the public, instructing the government to draw attention to the reduction in close physical contact to “avoid trivialities”.

The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee shot down the bill emphatically, viewing that the decision to introduce broad-based restrictions on movement and a number of exceptions to those restrictions would have inevitably led to absurd and extremely ambiguous regulation.

Its ruling provoked a wave of criticism at Pöysti.

He argued in a public statement issued earlier this month that he did not venture beyond his post as “a referee”.

“The ‘consultation’ referred to in interviews of constitutional law experts has primarily entailed reviewing the preliminary drafts in a multiphase process that replaced the circulation for comments and regular preliminary review,” he wrote. “As the Chancellor of Justice, I have therefore not ventured beyond the role of a ‘referee’ and I am not an actual member of the government’s team.”

At least some legal experts disagree, according to a report published on Friday by Helsingin Sanomat.

“Based on the messages, it seems he has acted as a legal consultant and taken part in lawmaking in a very concrete way. He seems to have adopted a dual role that’s very questionable for the Chancellor of Justice,” commented Olli Mäenpää, a professor emeritus of administrative law at the University of Helsinki.

“You could well ask how credible is judicial review the subject of which are regulations formulated by the Chancellor of Justice.”

Tuomas Ojanen, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki, said Pöysti seems to have assumed the role of a “crown attorney”.

“In public, he has said he has been a critical and suspicious judicial reviewer, but the closer the government bill came to being ready the more he became a kind of player-coach of lawmaking who motivated others,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Pöysti himself admitted to the newspaper that he made a few poor word choices in his e-mails, namely in regards to advice on public communication, but reiterated his view that he has not stepped outside his purview as a referee.

“I do recognise that there has been tension between my actions that pre-emptively steer and purely monitor [the process]. In hindsight examination, it would have been better to simply state in the e-mail that the bill should be written more clearly,” he said.

“I have exposed myself to criticism, and it is better not to comment on evaluation that is part of public activity.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT