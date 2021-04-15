The act was overhauled thoroughly less than three years ago to shift the emphasis away from mandatory driving education toward the driving competence assessment and, as a result, reduce the cost of the licence.

THE DRIVING LICENCE ACT may receive its first set of amendments only a few years after its implementation, reports YLE.

The cost has decreased, according to the public broadcasting company.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications, though, announced at the end of last month that it intends to “explore what types of legislative amendments are required to promote road safety among young people”. As the process has only begun, the ministry has yet to set any concrete objectives for the possible amendments.

“The goal of the project is to generally make it possible for young people to move safely and flexibly and tear down the administrative burden related to it,” Monika Mutanen, a senior inspector at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, summed up to YLE.

“The project will look into, for example, the sufficiency of instruction, testing and penalties for improving road safety.”

A report on the impacts of the previous act was published in March, indicating that accidents involving young motorists declined in 2019–2020. Injuries sustained by under 17-year-olds while operating a car contrastively increased last year.

“Although most young people conduct themselves appropriately in traffic, we have to intervene in these problems effectively,” noted Mutanen.

Some other indicators are pointing in the wrong direction, too.

The number of driving driving licences withdrawn from young people has increased in recent years despite the continuing decline in the number of young people obtaining a licence in the first place. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency reported last month that only 54 per cent of 18-year-olds obtain the most common, so-called B-class licence.

The Police of Finland, in turn, observed in a report last year that although 15–24-year-olds account for only 12 per cent of the population, they account for nearly a third of all road-traffic injuries.

The Finnish Road Safety Council is of the view that the act should be amended.

“One possibility would be to create a driving licence with tiers that grants young people certain limited rights to a driving licence,” said Pasi Anteroinen, the CEO of the Finnish Road Safety Council. “This could mean, for instance, that young people could only drive with an adult in the first few months after receiving the licence. We could also limit the most risk-prone circumstances, such as driving at night or driving only with teenagers in the car.”

A similar approach, he said, has been adopted to good effect in Denmark.

“Road safety among young people has increased significantly in the longer term, but it’s simply too slow. In this regard, we’re trailing the other Nordic countries significantly,” said Anteroinen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT