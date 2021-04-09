The unanimous decision was made on Thursday by the Chancellery Commission of the Parliament.

TYTTI YLI-VIIKARI , the director general of the National Audit Office of Finland (VTV), has been suspended from duty for the duration of a pre-trial investigation opened into her actions by the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

Speaker of the Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Centre) revealed in a press conference that the commission ruled that the investigation will preclude, at least partly, the director general from performing her duties.

The investigation, she added, revolves around two questions linked to Yli-Viikari: What was her role in drafting a contract that guaranteed an official pay for almost two years without the obligation to work? How has she used the frequent-flyer points she has amassed with Finnair, the Finnish state-owned airline.

Iltalehti in January reported that Yli-Viikari has spent tens of thousands of euros on flights a year, but her employer does not know how the points she has consequently amassed have been used.

The Chancellery Commission offered Yli-Viikari an opportunity to present a written response and address the commission. Vehviläinen revealed that she was asked about both of the two focal points of the pre-trial investigation.

“We didn’t get satisfactory answers,” said Vehviläinen.

Yli-Viikari did not speak to the media when leaving the hearing at the Parliament Annex in Helsinki.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT