The government will convene to discuss the so-called exit strategy at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will aim to finalise its strategy for gradually doing away with the restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic after Easter, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The negotiations have been described as a policy debate, indicating that the proposal will likely be amended after the negotiations. Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the preparatory work conducted by ministry and government officials has started from the premise that the strategy should be as simple and easily understandable as possible.

It is thus expected to lay down strict criteria for removing the restrictions – a tall ask.

The officials responsible for the preparatory work, the newspaper wrote, have even considered setting dates for the removals that would be subject to change if forecasts for the incidence of the new coronavirus prove inaccurate. The exit strategy must take into account the incidence rate in order not to contradict the existing laws and decrees, as many of them refer to criteria based on the rate.

The government is set to re-convene to discuss and, possibly, make a decision on the strategy next week, provided that the proposal is finalised according to plan by 7 April. The proposal is also to be discussed with the opposition parties toward the end of next week, per a government promise.

The ruling coalition unveiled its first, rough exit strategy in June 2020.

A proposal for gradually lifting the restrictions in the arts and culture industry was published on 22 March 2021. The proposal would allow the resumption of events after more areas are in the baseline or acceleration stage of the coronavirus epidemic and the national 14-day incidence rate has dropped to at least 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Events with a maximum of 50 attendees would be allowed in these circumstances, as long as the organisers designate a seat for each attendee and comply with other rigorous health-related instructions.

“There wouldn’t be the kind of events with churning crowds but ones with pre-designated seats,” Tuomo Puumala, a state secretary at the Ministry of Education and Culture, was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

The restrictions would be relaxed further once the incidence rate has decreased to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and lifted completely once the number of reported infections has decreased considerably and the vaccination coverage has reached the level targeted by the government.

The national incidence rate stood at 170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday.

The government will also discuss the vaccination order in its meeting today based on a proposal to re-consider it by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and a statement on the proposal by the Ombudsman for Equality.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT