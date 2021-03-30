“HUS has the most difficult situation in terms of [coronavirus] infections, so it’s very likely that this is the decision they’ll make,” Oona Mölsä , a chief inspector at the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland, said to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

SPORTS AND EXERCISE facilities of all sizes, such as gyms, will very likely have to close their doors this week in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

She added that the same decision is under consideration also for other hospital districts within the administrative region of AVI for Southern Finland: Kymenlaakso, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme and South Karealia. The authority has invoked section 58g of the act on communicable diseases to prohibit gyms and other similar facilities from letting in more than 10 people at once in HUS, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia.

The Finnish Parliament on Sunday approved amendments to sections 58d and 58g of the act to clarify that municipalities and regional authorities have the power to shut down such facilities temporarily, instead of imposing a 10-person cap on capacity. The amendments are to enter into force on Wednesday, 31 Wednesday.

Mölsä said AVI for Southern Finland could therefore issue its decision on the shutdowns on Thursday, 1 April. “Operators should prepare for that,” she said.

In addition to gyms, the section can be applied to other sports and exercise facilities; public saunas, spas and swimming pools; dance, choir practice and amateur theatre venues; amusement and theme parks; indoor playgrounds; and the common facilities of shopping centres.

The amended sections will remain in effect until 30 June.

The unamended version of the act had been interpreted differently by AVI for Southern Finland and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT