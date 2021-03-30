Tervahauta on Monday told YLE that while both measures are needed, there is a simple reason for the current advocacy of movement restrictions in the capital region and Turku.

MARKKU TERVAHAUTA , director general at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), has rejected suggestions that the expert organisation would rather adopt movement restrictions than prioritise vaccines to areas with the worst epidemiological situation.

“Regional prioritisation won’t be possible until we have clearly move vaccines in use than currently,” he explained.

He reminded that the government has promised that the population groups most vulnerable to the new coronavirus – over 70-year-olds, frontline health care workers and people with medical conditions predisposing them to serious forms of the disease – will be vaccinated first regardless of place of residence.

The current estimate is that over 70-year-olds will have been vaccinated by mid-April and risk groups by mid-May.

He also reminded that the two measures are designed to achieve the same outcome, with the movement restrictions having a quicker impact than regional prioritisation. There is no reason, he viewed, not to start preparing for prioritising vaccines even though it would not begin until two to four weeks, when the vaccine shipments are expected to be considerably larger.

It is not thus not inconceivable that both of the measures are in effect simultaneously.

“The three-week restrictions to movement are unlikely to drag the case numbers low enough, but more time is needed. But on the other hand, the length will depend on how the epidemiological situation improves, meaning the movement restrictions can be lifted as soon as the numbers have dropped considerably lower levels.”

The movement restrictions could enter into effect in two weeks at the earliest, according to Maija-Leena Paavola, the general secretary of the Finnish Parliament.



Tervahauta on Monday said THL has adopted an ambitious objective in the fight against the new coronavirus: the 14-day incidence rate should be reduced as low as 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to enable the government to start relaxing the restrictions.



The national incidence rate presently stands at over 160 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), it is as high as 320.



The National Advisory Committee on Vaccines (KRAR) two weeks ago voted 11 for and one against prioritising areas with the worst epidemiological situations in distributing the vaccines. THL neither ruled out, nor called for the prioritisation in a statement it presented last week to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.



Especially the Centre Party has expressed its opposition to regional prioritisation.

Use of AstraZeneca vaccine starts again in Finland

Hanna Nohynek, chief physician at THL, on Monday announced the immediate resumption of vaccinations of over 65-year-olds with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. The resumption was made possible because the vaccine has not been shown to heighten the risk of rare clotting disorders in over 65-year-olds.

The possible causal link between the vaccine and disorders in younger age groups remains under investigation. Nohynek revealed that the investigations have shown that the disorders may have been caused by an autoimmune reaction.

“These findings still require confirmatory tests so that we can tell whether that’s really the case or whether this is purely a hypothesis,” she underlined.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is scheduled to convene to discuss the issue after Easter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT