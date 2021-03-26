MEMBERS of the Finnish Parliament are today expected to start debating the newly published government draft bill enabling the introduction of restrictions to freedom of movement.
The timetable for introducing the restrictions remains up in the air, but it currently appears unlikely that the bill could be passed by, for example, Easter, as it would necessitate that the statement on the bill is ready to be issued at the beginning of next week, according to Helsingin Sanomat.
Speaker of the Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Centre) on Thursday declined to speculate on the timetable for the parliamentary consideration. “It’s difficult to estimate how long the process will take. It’ll depend on how much time is needed for the committee work,” she commented to the newspaper.
The speakers will weigh up the issue today and should, at least, provide clarity on the extent to which the break in the parliamentary session will be cancelled to enable legislators to debate the draft bill. Because of Easter, next week is a break in the parliamentary calendar, but parliamentary groups have already voiced their readiness to convene during the break.
The outcome of the process is expected to hinge on the stance taken by the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee. Chairperson Antti Rinne (SDP) on Thursday said the committee’s timetable will depend on the contents of expert statements on the draft bill.
“As soon as possible, but I can’t give you anything more specific. That’s how carefully we’ll have to thread with this.”
Twelve exceptions
The proposal would prohibit people from leaving their home or comparable place of residence for all but the following reasons in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku:
|
Aleksi Teivainen – HT