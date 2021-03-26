The timetable for introducing the restrictions remains up in the air, but it currently appears unlikely that the bill could be passed by, for example, Easter, as it would necessitate that the statement on the bill is ready to be issued at the beginning of next week, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

MEMBERS of the Finnish Parliament are today expected to start debating the newly published government draft bill enabling the introduction of restrictions to freedom of movement.

Speaker of the Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Centre) on Thursday declined to speculate on the timetable for the parliamentary consideration. “It’s difficult to estimate how long the process will take. It’ll depend on how much time is needed for the committee work,” she commented to the newspaper.

The speakers will weigh up the issue today and should, at least, provide clarity on the extent to which the break in the parliamentary session will be cancelled to enable legislators to debate the draft bill. Because of Easter, next week is a break in the parliamentary calendar, but parliamentary groups have already voiced their readiness to convene during the break.

The outcome of the process is expected to hinge on the stance taken by the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee. Chairperson Antti Rinne (SDP) on Thursday said the committee’s timetable will depend on the contents of expert statements on the draft bill.

“As soon as possible, but I can’t give you anything more specific. That’s how carefully we’ll have to thread with this.”

Twelve exceptions

The proposal would prohibit people from leaving their home or comparable place of residence for all but the following reasons in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku:

to acquire food, groceries, medications, fuel or other similar goods necessary for personal life to manage affairs at a bank, or to send or pick up postal and other shipments to access social or health care services, or to manage official affairs that require your presence to handle duties related to your job or official positions, or to engage in business or other activity to secure livelihood to take part in early-childhood education, basic education, vocational education, general upper-secondary education or higher education; or to take part in a matriculation examination or an entrance or selection examination to see to your official social responsibilities, to participate in the meeting of the decision-making body an association or corporation, to handle your duties as a member of such a decision-making body; or to represent an association or corporation in situations where delays could cause damage to the association or corporation, its shareholders, its members or others to participate in military service or perform other statutory duties to care for a loved one, to visit a loved one due to risk of death, death or funeral, to respond to a child’s need for help or support, to fulfil the right of child to meet their parent, to maintain an established relationship; or for another similar reason to meet the representative of a religious community for individual spiritual support to service or maintain a building, property or vehicle in your control or ownership; or to move houses to care for an animal you are responsible for to travel to a holiday home in your permanent control or ownership

Aleksi Teivainen – HT