It is critical, he explained, that the law itself stops short of instituting the limitations to basic freedoms.

THE DRAFT BILL for temporarily limiting freedom of movement and close contact between people is, on the whole, relatively well drafted, Martin Scheinin , a research professor at the British Academy, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

“This way legislative powers pertaining to the content aren’t delegated to the government, which is not only the approach taken in the emergency powers act but also the reason the emergency powers act doesn’t satisfy constitutional requirements. The draft corresponds with the approach taken to amending the act on accommodation and restaurant operations, which has already been approved by the [Parliament’s] Constitutional Law Committee,” Scheinin told Helsingin Sanomat.

The movement restrictions will thus be decreed in the legislation but implemented with a separate government decree if necessary to fulfil the purpose of the act in a carefully delineated area based on factors such as the incidence and trend of coronavirus infections, success rate of contact tracing, projected demand for hospital and critical care, and population density.

The purpose of the act is to limit physical contact to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the capacity of the health care system.

Scheinin also estimated that the government succeeded in demonstrating the necessity of the restrictions by calling attention to the reduction in the projected number of deaths brought about by the restrictions.

“That, in my view, is an indisputable argument for the necessity of the restrictions and signals a welcome change of course in the coronavirus strategy of Finland,” he said.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has forecast that the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) could, without additional restrictions, have recorded over 71,000 infections by the end of June. About 3,000 of the infected people would require hospital care and 400 intensive care, while some 200 would lose their life, adding up to a total of 3,500 years of life lost.

Kimmo Nuotio, a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki, pointed out that the bill is very unusual in that it lays down both strict movement restrictions and a list of circumstances exempting people from the restrictions.

“The draft is mostly about preparing for the worsening of the coronavirus epidemic,” he analysed to Helsingin Sanomat. “Because of the exceptions, you don’t need to have too much imagination to come up with a reason that justifies your movement. It’s completely impossible for police to look into whether someone has an acceptable reason for moving.”

“That raises the question, what kind of movement does the law seek to restrict.”

Also he estimated, however, that the proposal is useful at least in that it makes it possible to limit public gatherings outdoors and public spaces and compels the public to wear face masks under the threat of punishment.

“Finns are very obedient people. Enacting this kind of a law could well lead to people not coming up with made-up reasons for movement but complying with the spirit of the law. Were that to happen, the law would definitely serve its purpose, which is to reduce close contact,” he commented.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT