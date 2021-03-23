“It seems that the spring could be arriving in one fell swoop on Tuesday, even though the official spring might not be starting until later,” Joanna Rinne , a meteorologist at Foreca, commented to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

WEATHER in Finland is expected to shift noticeably on Tuesday, with the mercury climbing from slightly below zero to well above it in most parts of the country.

Temperatures will creep up as a consequence of winds turning from the north to west, creating a phenomenon known as the Föhn wind. Winds from the Atlantic bring plenty of moisture but dump most of it on the windward slopes of the mountains running along the border between Norway and Sweden.

“As the same air continues down the mountain slope, it has lost all of the moisture. The dry air will get to warm up a lot compared to its starting point. This warm air is what will blow all the way to Finland,” told Rinne.

The mercury is forecast to hover between 5°C and 10°C in southern and western parts of Finland on Tuesday. The five-degree mark should also be reached in Oulu and Western Lapland, but temperatures in eastern parts of the country will remain lower on account that the front of warmer air will not arrive until Wednesday.

The weather will be warm especially in inland areas, as the sea will cool down the air in coastal regions.

Rinne estimated that it would be premature to declare the start of the thermal spring, even though signs of it are apparent in Southern Finland. The thermal spring is deemed to have started when the mean daily temperature rises permanently above the freezing point.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT