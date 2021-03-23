The government made the announcement after its meeting, arguing that the closures are necessitated by the state of the coronavirus epidemic in Finland.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT on Monday announced it is proposing that bars, cafés, pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in areas with serious epidemiological situations remain closed for another three weeks, until 18 April.

Bars, cafés, pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in areas in the acceleration or community transmission stage of the epidemic have been prohibited from selling to all non-takeaway customers since 9 March. The epidemic is presently in the baseline stage only in Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Northern Karelia and Northern Savonia.

The canteens of schools, workplaces, nursing homes and other non-public spaces have been allowed to stay open regardless of location.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has drawn up a scheme to compensate restaurants for the losses inflicted by the closures and presented it to the Parliament. It is proposing that restaurants with fewer than 49 employees be compensated for 100 per cent of wage costs and 70 per cent of other costs, such as rents, under what would be a roughly 70-million-euro support scheme.

A separate scheme is under preparation for larger businesses.

Timo Lappi, the managing director of the Finnish Hospitality Association (Mara), on Monday pointed out that the decision to extend the closures was hardly surprising because the current restrictions have failed to significantly slow down the spread of the virus. He also viewed that the extension is better for the industry than allowing restaurants to stay open on prohibitive conditions.

The government is planning on introducing stricter capacity and opening hours-related restrictions on restaurants after allowing them to re-open: Restaurants primarily serving alcohol would have to limit their capacity to s third and others to half of their usual maximum. All restaurants would also have to stop serving alcohol at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

“It’d be very difficult to manage to operate profitably on these conditions,” Lappi told Helsingin Sanomat.

Regional authorities across the country are also urging locals to reduce contacts and work remotely as much as possible, further stemming the flow of customers.

“This isn’t a great alternative but, if the goal is to allow re-openings in three weeks on conditions that make sense from a business standpoint, this would be in the best interests of businesses and employees in the industry.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT