Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday wrote that the act would be enacted under section 23 of the constitution.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is this week expected to submit a bill for a separate act that would enable the introduction of a face mask mandate and movement restrictions to bridle the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland.

The newspaper revealed, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the preparatory work moved into high gear late last week because the chairpersons of the five ruling parties are increasingly of the opinion that the current restrictions, even if supplemented with minor additional ones, will not succeed in reducing the number of coronavirus cases sufficiently.

Also the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has recommended that a mask mandate and movement restrictions be introduced to alleviate the epidemiological situation.

The number of infections has increased worryingly especially in and around Helsinki and Turku, despite the fact that restaurants, for example, have been closed for almost two weeks. These two regions are where the mask mandate and movement restrictions would first come into effect, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The ruling parties, the newspaper reported, have yet to find common ground on all of the details, such as the position of children and young people. The Left Alliance, for example, has demanded that schools be allowed to stay open relatively freely.

A decision to move forward with the bill will have to be made in a government session after the bill has been approved by the Chancellor of Justice. The government is hopeful that the bill will be enacted within a week after it has been presented to the Parliament.

The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee reprimanded the government as recently as a week ago for attempting to dictate the pace of the work of the supreme legislature of Finland, the Parliament.

If the Parliament passes the bill, it is unlikely that police alone will be able to monitor public compliance with the restrictions.

Helsingin Sanomat also highlighted that the preparatory work has been kept under wraps, even from some cabinet members, in an attempt not to complicate what is already a difficult decision on the final details. The notion of restricting the freedom of movement has created friction especially within the Green League, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party.

The government is expected to re-convene on the issue on Monday or Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT