It nevertheless seems that the current restrictions are preventing the epidemic from gaining further momentum, views Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki , the director of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

THE NUMBERS of coronavirus infections reported in recent weeks are among the highest during the year-long epidemic in Finland.

Voipio-Pulkki on Thursday stated in a news conference that although signs of the epidemic slowing down – such as the modest decline detected in the reproduction number of the virus since last week – are limited, they can be interpreted as evidence of the effect of restrictions. The epidemic is by no means loosening its grip, she underlined.

“We’ve got absolutely no room to make compromises on our approach,” stated Voipio-Pulkki.

Roughly a quarter of infections, she added, are presently detected in under 20-year-olds, while infections in over 70-year-olds have decreased. The share of infections traced to a source outside the country has similarly decreased, to 1.7 per cent.

Yet another positive development from last week is that a third of new infections are detected in people who have been ordered into quarantine.

Mika Salminen, the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), highlighted that the number of people dying of the disease has decreased from earlier phases of the epidemic.

“That’s a sign of the vaccination campaign starting to really kick in, given that the oldest age groups have the highest risk of dying of the disease,” he told.

In Finland, almost 14 per cent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine injection. Only Hungary and Malta boast a higher percentage of vaccinated people in the European Union, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

THL has estimated that all over 16-year-olds who are willing to get vaccinated will have been vaccinated in three months.

“Experience has shown that nothing is certain when it comes to vaccine deliveries,” reminded Taneli Puumalainen, the head of infectious diseases control at THL. “Our best estimate at the moment is that the vaccinations will move forward very quickly. We’ll be able to vaccinate over 70-year-olds in the next four to five weeks, and we’ll be well on our way to vaccinating the risk groups.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday gave a boost to the vaccination campaign with its ruling on the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. EMA said its safety committee has concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the “overall risk of blood clots” and that there is no evidence of “a problem related to specific batches of the vaccine or particular manufacturing sites”.



The vaccine may, however, be associated with very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, [or] low levels of blood platelets.

The benefits of the vaccine in the fight against the epidemic continue to outweigh the risk of side effects, said EMA.

Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at THL, said Finland should re-examine its recommendation on the vaccine in light of the ruling, namely to determine whether it should fine-tune the recommendation.

“EMA is not limiting the use of the vaccine, not for any age group, nor for gender, or for any medical risk group. The market authorisation will be accompanied by a notice of a possible risk and it must be communicated to the vaccine recipients. If they exhibit symptoms linked to these diseases, they should seek medical attention immediately,” she commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

