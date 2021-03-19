Supo on Thursday communicated that the state-run campaign, which sough to infiltrate the information technology systems of the Parliament, was carried out by APT31, a cybergroup that is believed to conduct its operations at the behest of the Chinese government.

THE FINNISH SECURITY Intelligence Service (Supo) says it has identified the party responsible for the cyberespionage campaign carried out last autumn against the Finnish Parliament .

FireEye, a California-based cybersecurity company, characterises the group as an actor focused on obtaining information that can provide political, economic and military advantages to the government and state-owned enterprises of China.

The campaign compromised the integrity of several e-mail accounts, including ones used by Members of the Parliament. It is investigated as aggravated computer break-in, aggravated espionage and aggravated message interception, according to the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

Tero Muurman, a detective superintendent at KRP, said the investigators are looking into “links” to APT31.

“The motive is under investigation. We have not excluded the possibility that the purpose of the attack was to gather intelligence to benefit a foreign state or to harm Finland’s interests,” he commented in a press release.

“This is an unfortunate situation for the victims and, given the nature of the institution attacked, the incident is exceptional in Finland. However, globally speaking, it is not so unique, as similar incidents are discovered worldwide every now and then.”

KRP, he added, will not disclose further details of the findings of the pre-trial investigation at this point.

Speaker of the Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Centre) on Thursday viewed that it is important that the party responsible for the attack has been tentatively identified.

“When offences such as aggravated espionage, aggravated computer break-in and aggravated message interception are suspected, everyone can understand how serious an issue it is. This kind of activity constitutes an attack against our democracy and the Finnish society,” she declared.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT