The services were cancelled due to a two-day work stoppage by locomotive drivers represented by the Railway Union of Finland (RAU).

THE STATE-OWNED RAILWAY COMPANY of Finland, VR, has announced the cancellation of nearly all commuter rail services operated by Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL) on Thursday and Friday.

VR states on its website that the cancellations affect most of its and all commuter services by HSL, with the exception of G trains and some M and Z trains. All commuter train tickets are valid on long-distance trains within the commuter area, which stop at Pasila, Tikkurila, Leppävaara, Karjaa, Riihimäki, Hämeenlinna, Toijala and Lahti.

The latest information on the impact on rail services can be found on the website of VR.

Sari Kotikangas, the director of communication and marketing at HSL, viewed that the cancellations will mean other forms of transport, such as buses, will be more crowded.

“We recommend that if it is possible to avoid travel [on Thursday] and Friday, it would be a smart precautionary measure,” she said according to Helsingin Sanomat.

RAU on Wednesday said the work stoppage is organised in protest of changes introduced to the terms and conditions of employment unilaterally by VR. The state-owned railway company, the union said, submitted an underpriced tendering bid for rail services in the capital region confident in its ability to adjust the terms and conditions of employment as necessary.

The locomotive drivers have also announced they intend to seek legal action against VR.

The state-owned company, in turn, argued that the changes introduced to the terms and conditions are in line with the collective bargaining agreement, highlighting that no employees will be laid off and no wages cut.

“We are disappointed that the situation has come to this,” lamented Timo Koskinen, the director of human resources at VR Group.

“Winning the HSL tendering was an important victory for the entire group and, first and foremost, it guarantees that we have work in commuter traffic. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, we have had to temporarily and even permanently lay off people from other parts of our organisation, but in commuter traffic the amount of work will increase in future.”

Lasse Narinen, the regional head of RAU in Helsinki, revealed that the timing of the protest was decided without giving “too much thought to the coronavirus”.

“This is naturally unfortunate. We took the coronavirus into account in that we did not stop the trains on their tracks today but completed our shifts,” he said. “That would have been irresponsible. Now people have a chance to plan how they get to work.”

“It is probable that it would have come to this regardless of whether we had a pandemic or not.”

Service Sector Employers (Palta) has condemned the industrial action as illegal and irresponsible. “During the coronavirus pandemic, public transport is used mostly by people who have to be able to move. The situation is truly unfortunate for, for example, the students travelling to the matriculation exams organised on Thursday and Friday,” said Pasi Vuorio, the head of bargaining at Palta.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT