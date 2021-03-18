The ministry stated yesterday that tourist spending is expected to decline by 40–50 per cent, or six to eight billion euros, depending on whether the tourism industry will begin its recovery toward the end of the summer or in the winter season of 2021–2022.

THE MINISTRY of Employment and the Economy has reported that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to reduce tourist spending by as much as 50 per cent in Finland in 2021.

The global pandemic may thus inflict revenue losses of up to 15 billion euros on the tourism industry, with the ministry reporting last month that tourist spending plummeted by 42 per cent to around 9.3 billion euros in 2020.

The primary reason for the decline in spending is the disappearance of foreign visitors. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy revealed that spending by foreign visitors fell by roughly 66 per cent, or 3.3 billion euros, in 2020 and is expected to decrease by 80 per cent, or 3.8–4.2 billion euros, in 2021.

“This represents a substantial share of the service exports of Finland,” it said. “[T]ourism accounted for 16 per cent [of service exports] in earlier years and was, as a result, the third most significant segment of service exports.”

An 80 per cent, or 1.8–2-billion-euro drop is expected also in the foreign travel-related spending of Finns.

Although revenue from domestic tourism is expected to decrease by 8–18 per cent, or 0.7–1.6 billion euros, its share of total tourism demand is to jump from roughly 55 to 85 per cent due to the decline in international visitors.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy highlighted that while the demand from domestic visitors is shoring up the cash flow of many companies, it is also prone to swinging quickly in response to the tightening or loosening of restrictions. The recovery of domestic travel is also slowed down by the almost complete lack of business travel.

Finland, the ministry viewed, will have to wait at least until 2023 before tourism demand returns to the levels preceding the pandemic-induced crisis.

“The tourism industry should also prepare for the possibility that tourism demand remains lower than the numbers of 2019 for a longer period of time. The restrictive nature of travel-related decisions can slow down the recovery of tourism,” it said.

The assessment was compiled in co-operation with Visit Finland, Statistics Finland, the Finnish Hospitality Association (Mara) and the Association of Finnish Travel Industry (SMAL).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT