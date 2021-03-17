STT on Monday wrote that the lane would guarantee that a decision on the electronically submitted residence permit applications of special experts, startup entrepreneurs and their family members is issued in a maximum of two weeks.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will introduce a fast lane for the residence permit applications of special experts during the course of this year.

Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) stated to the news agency that the government is planning on not only trialling the lane this year, but possibly also introducing it for all applicants satisfying the criteria by year-end, provided that the project is granted sufficient funding from the EU Recovery and Resiliency Facility.

The country will also seek to enhance its appeal in the eyes of special experts with two recruitment trials targeting New Delhi in India and Silicon Valley in the United States.

Haatainen on Monday also criticised both public and private sector entities for their unwillingness to invite job applicants of foreign backgrounds to interviews even if they possess the same education, work experience and language skills as the other applicants.

“Measures taken by the central administration to attract experts will be futile if attitudes prevent us from utilising and developing the know-how of experts,” she declared.

The Finnish government has committed to reducing the average processing time for work-based residence permit applications to 30 days.

Haatainen assured that although preparatory work on the necessary legislative revisions has been delayed by the pandemic, the proposals will be presented to the Parliament by 2022. It is not only the legislation, but also excessively bureaucratic official procedures that have slowed down the processing, according to her.

The 30-day average for processing times, she added, will also be extended to study-based permit applications by the end of the electoral term.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT