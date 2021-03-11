Finnish Customs on Wednesday revealed that its preliminary statistics indicate that the value of goods exported from the country during the first month of the year stood at 4.4 billion euros. The value of imports, in turn, decreased by 9.9 per cent to 4.7 billion euros.

THE VALUE of Finnish goods exports decreased by 10.6 per cent year-on-year in January, reports Finnish Customs.

The 300-million-euro trade deficit signals an increase of roughly five million euros from January 2019.

Both exports and imports decreased especially when it comes to countries outside the European Union, by 11.3 and 13.2 per cent respectively. Exports to other member states dropped by 10.0 per cent, while imports from other member states dropped by 7.3 per cent.

The value of goods exports fell in several product categories, according to the preliminary statistics. The year-on-year decline is estimated at seven per cent for oil products, 23 per cent for paper and cardboard, 19 per cent for paper pulp, 17 per cent for industrial and electromechanical machinery and equipment, and 14 per cent for transport equipment.

The exports of ore and wood contrastively increased.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT