Information obtained by the news agency indicates that people living in regions worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic would only be allowed to go out alone or with another member of their household, but they would be free to do so at any time of the day.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT is drafting restrictions on movement that could put an end to leisurely walks with anyone not living in the same household, reports STT.

The restrictions drafted by government officials could be instituted across a specific area on an around-the-clock basis for up to three weeks at once.

Members of the Finnish government have confirmed publicly that the government has begun preparatory work in mobility restrictions in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Little light has been shed on the details of such measures, however.

Adopting restrictions on movement would necessitate the invocation of section 118 of the emergency powers act, which requires the approval of the Finnish Parliament.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Friday stressed that the restrictions would be targeted at specific regions and time periods.

“This preparatory work is underway as we speak because if we’re faced with a need to turn to powers as heavy as these, the preparatory work will be as far along as possible,” she stated in a news conference.

“Whenever we’re talking about sections of the emergency powers act that impact the basic rights of people, the restrictions must be necessary, they must be proportional and they must respond to the need that has been identified effectively, meaning they must also be impactful. Other possible measures must also have been reviewed and adopted in their entirety,” said Marin.

Also other members of the government have stressed that restrictions on mobility would be introduced only as a last-resort measure.

STT on Tuesday wrote that the draft proposal would prohibit people from leaving their home or temporary place of residence for other than necessary reasons or in accordance with the restrictions.

The necessary reasons would include working, studying, buying groceries or medicine, and accessing health care services. People would also be allowed to go out to take care of official duties, attend meetings with official duties, informally take care of family members or handle child custody-related matters.

The draft also makes mention of buying takeaway food, although sources in the government emphasised that there is not yet a political consensus on the details.

