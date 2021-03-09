Mia Kontio , a chief specialist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told the daily yesterday faster pace is a consequence of two factors: the growing delivery volumes of the vaccine by Pfizer and Biontech, and the start of risk-group vaccinations with the vaccine by AstraZeneca.

Finland, she revealed, is expecting to take delivery of its millionth vaccine dose this week. The country is currently receiving a steady supply of the vaccine by Pfizer and Biontech, an unpredictable one of the vaccine by AstraZeneca and small biweekly shipments of the vaccine by Moderna.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to discuss granting a conditional market authorisation to the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, with the deliveries possibly starting in late April.

Finland will have taken delivery of five to seven million doses of the vaccines by the end of June, according to the latest estimate by THL. Kontio on Monday underlined that it is completely possible that the upper end of the estimate ends up being the correct one.

“This is indeed looking good now,” she said.

“If we can get seven million vaccine doses by the end of June, we’ll have vaccinated the elderly and risk groups twice. We have a decent chance to administer at least one dose to everyone willing [to get vaccinated].”

She added that the current estimate suggests over 70-year-olds should have been vaccinated by mid-April, due to the growing shipments from Pfizer and Biontech. The vaccination timetable for risk groups, on the other hand, remains more uncertain due to lack of knowledge about the availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It’s difficult to say when the risk groups will have been vaccinated, because we don’t know anything about AstraZeneca’s shipments in April,” she said.

Kontio estimated nonetheless that the vaccinations of people in the first risk group could be completed by late March and those of people in the second by late April. The second risk group alone consists of around 700,000 people, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT