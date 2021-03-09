The bill had been approved earlier yesterday by the Finnish Parliament.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö on Monday ratified a government proposal to shut down restaurants and other establishments in regions in the acceleration or community transmission phase of the coronavirus epidemic for three weeks as of Tuesday, 9 March.

The establishments affected by the decision include bars, cafés, pubs, restaurants and nightclubs that are open to the public, including their possible outdoor serving areas. Such establishments will, however, be allowed to sell food and beverages, including beverages with an alcohol content not exceeding 5.5 per cent, to take-away customers.

Establishments that are primarily not open to the public are contrastively allowed to stay open.

“The legislation doesn’t define the term ‘canteen’. Restaurants can stay open if they are targeted at a closed or limited group of people, such as the student body of an education institution,” Liisa Huhtala, a ministerial advisor at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, summarised to Helsingin Sanomat.

The government issued another decree after securing the presidential approval to specify the areas within the scope of the measure: Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso, Lapland, North Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia, Southern Savonia, Southern Karelia, South-west Finland, Uusimaa and Åland.

Restaurants will therefore remain open as usual only in Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Northern Karelia and Northern Savonia.

The government added that it will amend the decree if the shutdowns are no longer necessary, or if a region moves either from the acceleration or community transmission stage to the baseline stage or from the baseline stage to the acceleration or community transmission stage.

Huhtala told Helsingin Sanomat that the government will review the epidemiological situation on a roughly weekly basis, utilising expert assessments provided by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT