The daily newspaper reminded today that the bill cannot be ratified until it has received a green light from the Finnish Parliament.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö is today afternoon expected to ratify a bill that would temporarily shut down bars, pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in order to curb the coronavirus epidemic in Finland, several sources familiar with the matter have revealed to Helsingin Sanomat.

Members of the Parliament began discussing it at 10am, leaving the door open for the bill to be implemented at midnight. The prohibition would apply to restaurants and comparable establishments that are open to the public in areas where the coronavirus epidemic is either in the acceleration or community transmission stage, meaning large parts of Finland.

Establishments that are primarily not open to the public, such as workplace canteens, would be allowed to stay open.

The only areas presently fully at the baseline stage of the epidemic are Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Northern Savonia. The epidemic is at the baseline stage also in Central Jyväskylä, with the exception of Jyväskylä, and Northern Karelia, with the exception of Joensuu, Kontiolahti and Liperi.

Establishments in other areas would be obliged to close their doors to all non-takeaway customers for three weeks.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday also reminded that although restaurants may be allowed to re-open after the three-week shutdown, it is likely that authorities will continue to restrict their opening hours, serving hours and customer capacity. One option mulled over by decision-makers, for example, would force restaurants to close their doors in all parts of the country by 8pm while allowing for some flexibility based on their domicile and type.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT