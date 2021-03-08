Iltalehti on Sunday wrote that at least two producers will be forced to wind down production unless they manage to find new clients, leaving approximately 80 jobs at risk. Over a half of the jobs are located at the manufacturing facility of Finntack in Hollola, a municipality located some 10 kilometres west of Lahti.

THE OUTLOOK for Finnish producers of face masks is fairly dim despite the demand stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

Johannes Nevanlinna, the managing director of Finntack, told the tabloid daily that the company has temporarily laid off some personnel and asked others to work minimum hours due to the sluggish demand.

“We’re now knocking on doors both domestically and internationally to be able to utilise our production capacity. If we fail, we’ll have to put the machines up for sale,” he said.

The situation is interesting as the demand for face masks should be unprecedentedly high, given their use not only by health and social care professionals but also by ordinary citizens. The reason, though, is simple: price. A domestically produced face mask costs about five times as much as one produced in China, according to Iltalehti.

“Producing masks isn’t so much fun that we’d do it at a loss. This is business after all,” said Peter Nordlund, the managing director of Filterpak, a company producing masks in Hanko.

Both the companies viewed that the public administration seems not to appreciate domestic producer, despite the spike in demand for personal protective equipment witnessed during the first wave of the epidemic. The arrivals of equipment shipments were followed closely by members of the media, while politicians stressed the importance of domestic production.

“When domestic production was started up, we should’ve made sure that public entities can buy [the products] also once the supply has normalised. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone that domestic small-scale production can’t compete in prices against masks imported from Asia,” stated Jukka Kuosmanen, the development director at Varkaus-based Lumi Dental.

“It’s surprising that we aren’t building preparedness on domestic production,” echoed Nevanlinna. “We’re living in a pandemic after all.”

The National Emergency Supply Agency (HVK) has spent roughly a fifth of its appropriations for personal protective equipment procurements on domestically made products, wrote Iltalehti. HVK last autumn moved from direct to tendered procurements last autumn, but its procurement costs have varied primarily as a result of fluctuations in equipment prices during the pandemic.

“Face masks now cost about a tenth of what they did a year ago,” Mikko Matikkala, a materials manager at HVK, highlighted to Iltalehti.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT