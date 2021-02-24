THE DISTRICT COURT of Helsinki has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to nine years and four months in prison in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Vallila, a central-northern neighbourhood of the Finnish capital, on 31 October.

His main accomplice, another 16-year-old boy, was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter and aggravated robbery and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. Also a 14-year-old boy was interrogated during the homicide investigation, but no charges were brought against him as under 15-year-olds are not criminally responsible for their actions.

The District Court of Helsinki also handed a fourth boy a suspended prison sentence of six months for his role in the robbery. All defendants have an opportunity to appeal against the ruling issued on Tuesday, 23 February.

The prosecutor described the act as a premeditated drug-related robbery. One of the boys had organised a meeting with the homicide victim, a man born in 2001, under the pretext of a drug buy outside a corner shop at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie. When the man arrived at the scene, the boys assaulted him, with the main perpetrator stabbing the victim in different parts of the body at least 20 times. The boys then snatched the bag of the victim and fled the scene of the stabbing.

The victim succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

The court acknowledged that the 16-year-old main offender was trying to rob the victim, but argued that his intent to kill was shown by the number of stab wounds and the death threat he made during the act. The same boy is also suspected of attempted manslaughter over an attempt to rob a man for petrol money in Kaukajärvi, Tampere, on 3 October.

The boy and his accomplice had escaped from a child care institution before the attempted homicide, according to MTV.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT