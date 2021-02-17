Roos developed the technique while volunteering at vaccination sites after noticing leftovers of the vaccines in the base of the syringe's needle and barrel.

SARI ROOS , a nursing instructor based in Helsinki, Finland, has developed a technique that enables health care professionals to extract two additional doses from the vaccine bottles of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-Biontech, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“This technique can be applied to all vaccines that are administered by injecting the needle into [subcutaneous] fat or muscle and that are supplied in multi-dose bottles,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

The technique utilises the air in the vaccine bottle in a way that enables health care staff to draw the liquid from the pockets with leftovers. It has been approved and used as the basis of instructions to health care professionals administering the vaccinations by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The City of Helsinki has also produced instructional videos about the technique that have been distributed freely, according to Roos.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the technique enables health care professionals to draw seven instead of five doses from the vaccine bottles of Pfizer and Biontech, and 12 instead of 10 doses from those of AstraZeneca.

“With this technique, the bottles can be drawn empty to the extent that they provide full doses. The short doses mustn’t be mixed,” told Roos.

The Finnish Nurses’ Association on Monday recognised her for the innovation.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT