The Finnish department store chain stated that the temporary lay-offs should not last for more than 90 days.

STOCKMANN on Thursday announced it will initiate consultative negotiations over temporary lay-offs with around 870 staff members of its distribution centres and the sales divisions of its department stores in Finland.

The consultative negotiations are an attempt to generate roughly three million euros in personnel cost savings during the course of this year. The cost savings, in turn, are necessary due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and the negative impact it has had on, for example, the customer volumes of department stores.

“The coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on the operating environment of speciality retail,” said Niko Pesonen, the chief sales officer at Stockmann.

“We will adjust our operations and the human resources of our department stores and distribution centres in Finland.”

The negotiations are scheduled to start on 16 February and end in early March. Stockmann on Thursday underlined that the process will have no impact on the functioning of its customer services or online shop.

The announcement came only a couple of days after the re-structuring plan of the retailer was approved by the District Court of Helsinki. The plan will see the company, for example, divest and lease back its department stores in Helsinki, Riga and Tallinn.

The re-structuring plan was backed by over 90 per cent of the parties representing the re-structuring debt, according to Stockmann.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT