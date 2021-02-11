KKV on Wednesday said the Finnish Real Estate Management Federation and six companies represented on its board had conspired to raise the prices of building management services across the country between 2014 and 2017.

The conspirators also agreed that the new duties assigned to building management companies due to a legislative amendment would be provided as supplementary services outside the realm of building management agreements, an objective that was also set forth in the strategy of the federation.

The initiative for the price fixing was made during a board meeting held in Rome, Italy, in 2014. Maarit Taurula, a director at KKV, on Wednesday was unable to specify whether the initiative came from the interest group of one of the companies.

The objective of raising and harmonising prices was communicate actively to all member companies and the entire building management sector during the three-year period in the form of price recommendations forwarded in newsletters, industry events and on the website of the Finnish Real Estate Management Federation.

The activity continued until it caught the attention of KKV.

KKV on Wednesday announced it has proposed that monetary penalties amounting to 22 million euros be imposed on the interest group and companies involved in the price fixing.

The penalty is proposed to be distributed as follows: 18.3 million euros on Realia Services, Realia Group and Realia Holding; 1.7 million euros on Oulun Kiinteistötieto and Suomen Kiinteistöhallinta; 1.3 million euros on REIM Group and REIM Hämeenlinna; 300,000 euros on OP Koti Kainuu; and 220,000 euros on Isännöinti Ilkka Saarinen.

“Our proposal indicates that the cartel activity was long-running and systematic,” stated Kirsi Leivo, the director general of KKV. “Companies must not agree on prices with their competitors, and interest groups must not seek to influence prices in the industry. Secret co-operation between companies with the sole purpose of raising prices is called a cartel.”

“In this case, the companies deliberately co-operated to raise prices and influence the price level in the sector. Residents of housing companies are the ones ultimately paying for the higher prices in the building management sector.”

Leivo reminded that cartels are not unlawful in Finland unlike in Denmark, Estonia, Norway and the United Kingdom. While they typically raise the price level by 10–30 per cent, the exact impact of the price fixing in building management remains unknown.

The Finnish Real Estate Management Federation denied violating the competition act in a press release, reminding that the investigation is only in its infancy and the final decision will be made by the Market Court.

“I think the investigation is a very good thing. The authority’s interpretation is wrong. The federation’s goal was not to influence prices but to improve quality competition,” said CEO Mia Koro-Kanerva.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT